Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek attached the mosque 7 April Sheyitteri in the 7th microdistrict of the capital. Investigators find out at the expense of what money the former president Almazbek Atambayev had built it. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
7 April Sheyitteri mosque was opened in April 2019 with the participation of Almazbek Atambayev. He said that friends helped him to build it.
Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. Preventive measure — detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26 — was selected for him. Tomorrow, the Bishkek City Court will consider complaint of Atambayev’s lawyers against this decision of the first instance court.