Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek attached the mosque 7 April Sheyitteri in the 7th microdistrict of the capital. Investigators find out at the expense of what money the former president Almazbek Atambayev had built it. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

It is noted that a land plot of 1 hectare and the mosque are registered as property of Forum Research and Production Company, owned by the former president Almazbek Atambayev. The investigators find out the source of funds at the expense of which the mosque had been built.

7 April Sheyitteri mosque was opened in April 2019 with the participation of Almazbek Atambayev. He said that friends helped him to build it.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. Preventive measure — detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26 — was selected for him. Tomorrow, the Bishkek City Court will consider complaint of Atambayev’s lawyers against this decision of the first instance court.