Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refuses to answer investigators’ questions. His lawyer Sergey Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Atambayev received 14 notifications of suspicions of committing crimes under a number of articles of the Criminal Code.

«That is, he is already considered as the accused. But my client does not admit guilt in any of the counts, he does not even give evidence. He has every right to do it according to the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code,» said Sergey Slesarev.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. Preventive measure — detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26 — was selected for him. Tomorrow, the Bishkek City Court will consider complaint of Atambayev’s lawyers against this decision of the first instance court.