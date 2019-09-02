Ex-head of Electric Stations OJSC released

Former head of Electric Stations OJSC Uzak Kadyrbaev, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison within criminal case on a breakdown at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, was released.

According to a lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev, Kadyrbaev was released after expiration of his sentence. The ex-head of Electric Stations OJSC was invited to the court within the case on modernization of the HPP as a witness.

Note, Uzak Kadyrbaev, former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, executive director of the project on modernization of the HPP Temirlan Brimkulov were sentenced to different prison terms.

They did not admit their guilt and noted that the technical personnel of the HPP were to blame, and the accusations of causing damage were not supported by any evidence.

Two former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as a parliament member Osmonbek Artykbaev, are also under arrest on corruption charges during modernization of Bishkek HPP.