19:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-head of Electric Stations OJSC released

Former head of Electric Stations OJSC Uzak Kadyrbaev, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison within criminal case on a breakdown at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, was released.

According to a lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev, Kadyrbaev was released after expiration of his sentence. The ex-head of Electric Stations OJSC was invited to the court within the case on modernization of the HPP as a witness.

Note, Uzak Kadyrbaev, former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, executive director of the project on modernization of the HPP Temirlan Brimkulov were sentenced to different prison terms.

They did not admit their guilt and noted that the technical personnel of the HPP were to blame, and the accusations of causing damage were not supported by any evidence.

Two former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as a parliament member Osmonbek Artykbaev, are also under arrest on corruption charges during modernization of Bishkek HPP.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal
Kyrgyzkomur ready to deliver 680,000 tons of local coal to Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP may be left without local coal in winter
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. TBEA threatens Electric Stations with arbitration
Replacement of pumps at Bishkek HPP to require over 100 million soms
Local coal for 2.1 billion soms to be purchased for Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Four defendants released
World Bank not financed feasibility study for reconstruction of Bishkek’s HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms
Bishkek HPP modernization. Most of all property seized from Osmonbek Artykbaev
Popular
PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek