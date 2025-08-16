First contract for sale of dry ash from HPP signed in Bishkek

For the first time, a contract has been signed in Bishkek for the sale of dry ash from the city’s heating and power plant (HPP), the City Hall reported.

A bilateral agreement was concluded between the municipal enterprise Bishkek HPP and Constant Solutions LLC.

According to the press service, this is the first such contract in 30 years. It is expected not only to reduce the plant’s expenses and attract additional revenue but also to ease the load on the ash disposal site.

The contract, awarded through an auction, was signed for a period of five years at a price of 2,509 soms per ton. The annual ash output is around 60,000 tons, totaling about 300,000 tons over the five-year term.