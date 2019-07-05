Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody

Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov stated the need to consider preventive measure for the accused.

Prosecutors asked to extend the term of detention, lawyers — to place them under house arrest.

Coming out of the deliberation room, the judge read out the decision, according to which the detention of the accused was extended until September 6.

Fourteen accused, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately overstated the volume of construction work and materials totaling 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land for use by individuals and legal entities. None of them pleaded guilty. Kubanychbek Kulmatov called this case fabricated.