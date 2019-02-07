Security Council Chief: Albek Ibraimov received bribe of $250,000 in his office

The ex-mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov received bribes in the amount of $ 250,000 and $ 20,000 in his office. The Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbaev told today at a press conference.

He noted that Albek Ibraimov was mentioned as a defendant in several criminal cases. One of them is embezzlement at Dastan TNC. According to Damir Sagynbaev, the damage amounted to almost 22 million soms. Other two cases were opened on the facts of corruption in the provision of municipal land for individuals and legal entities. Damage is 5 million soms.

«As it became known, Albek Ibraimov, being the mayor of Bishkek, received $ 250,000 and $ 20,000, taken from the cash desk of Dastan Engineering LLC,» Damir Sagynbaev told.

Criminal proceedings against the ex-mayor of the capital Albek Ibraimov continue in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The court received the criminal case combining the episodes of embezzlement at Dastan TNC and the facts of corruption in the provision of municipal land for individuals and legal entities.