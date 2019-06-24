12:37
Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Albek Ibraimov left in SCNS pretrial detention center

Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial on June 21, it turned out that the court received a letter from the director of the Anticorruption Service Sagynbek Ismailov that the pretrial detention center of SCNS was overcrowded. It was asked to transfer the defendants in the case to the detention center 1.

Coming out of the deliberation room, the judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov refused to transfer the defendants from the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

Fourteen accused, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately overstated the volume of construction work and materials totaling 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land for use by individuals and legal entities.
