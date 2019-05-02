Court remands ex-mayors of Bishkek in custody

Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek. Lawyers filed a petition to change the preventive measure.

Presiding judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov remanded the defendants in custody. The trial itself has been extended for other two months.

Fourteen defendants, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately allowed unreasonable overstatement of the volume of construction work and materials totaling 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also charged with embezzlement of Dastan TNС funds and corruption in the provision of municipal land for use by individuals and legal entities.