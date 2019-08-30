Kyrgyzstani accused of public justification of terrorism in Samara Oblast

Investigators brought a criminal case against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was accused of public justification of terrorism and recruiting, to court in Samara Oblast of Russia.

According to ProGorodSamara.ru, the man joined the ranks of the Islamic State organization banned in Russia in 2017. After it, he began to publish materials justifying the terrorists and their ideology on the Internet.

He has managed to recruit and persuade a 32-year-old resident of Samara to participate in the activities of the group.

Since the case concerns justification of terrorism, it will not be considered in a district court. Materials regarding the Kyrgyzstani were submitted to the Volga District Military Court.