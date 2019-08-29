State Commission to examine events in Koi-Tash village

A State Commission to examine the events in Koi-Tash village of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019 was created in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The Information Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov was appointed its chairman, and deputy Bakytbek Raiymkulov became his assistant.

The commission consists of 17 people, including Altynbek Namazaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region, Mars Sakkaraev, head of Alamedin district, as well as deputies, and public figures.

The State Commission was instructed to study the issue within a month and prepare an opinion for subsequent reporting to the Parliament.