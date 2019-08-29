Accused supporters of ex-president Atambayev have no complaints, requests

Nurdin Sulaimanov, Director of the Center for Torture Prevention, told 24.kg news agency whether specialists of the center visited the supporters of the country’s former president Almazbek Atambayev, who were arrested and are kept in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek.

According to him, Farid Niyazov, Alga Kylychev, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev and Kiyaz Smaliev were visited in the detention center only once, when, after a court decision on preventive measure, they were transferred from the detention center of the main police department of Bishkek. None of the defendants complained about their state of health or conditions of detention. Center’s specialists have not received any additional requests.

«Neither their lawyers nor relatives contacted us. If they turn, we will respond,» said Nurdin Sulaymanov.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.