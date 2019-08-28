12:22
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov will visit the detainees within the criminal cases on the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village. The human rights activist said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former president Almazbek Atambayev is among those whom he plans to visit.

«We intend to visit everyone whose rights are infringed. I will not single out specifically Almazbek Atambayev, because he is an ordinary citizen like the others,» said Tokon Mamytov.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
