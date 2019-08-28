10:47
Two companies ready to supply adapted Russian math textbooks

Two companies are ready to supply adapted Russian mathematics textbooks by M. Moro and other authors. The state procurement portal reports.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for 90,969,960 soms. It plans to purchase the textbooks for 1-2 grades of schools with Kyrgyz, Russian, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​of instruction and teaching aids for them.

Purchase is carried out in two stages. At the first stage, tender applications are estimated for compliance with qualifications and technical requirements of the procuring organization, at the second stage, a winner is determined at the lowest cost.

Arkus Publishing House LLC and Print Express LLC are ready to supply the textbooks.

In March, the Ministry of Education and Prosveshcheniye Publishing House signed a memorandum of cooperation in book publishing. The parties agreed on the adaptation of educational and methodological complexes on a number of general subjects and their translation into the languages ​​of instruction at schools in Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz, Tajik, Uzbek) and cooperation in the field of digitalization of the educational process.
