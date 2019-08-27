Arms cache found in apartment in Bishkek

Arms cache was found in an apartment in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The police were called to a family quarrel to Tunguch microdistrict. Owner of the apartment met the police with firearms in his hands, but he had to obey the policemen.

«Firearms and knives, various ammunition were found and seized in the apartment. The man is suspected under several paragraphs of the articles — illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition, Illegal manufacture of weapons of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Materials of pre-trial proceedings were sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court,» the department reported.