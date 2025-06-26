Kyrgyzstani pleads guilty to conspiring to export firearms from USA to Russia

In federal court in Brooklyn, Kyrgyz national S. Zh. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit export violations. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York reports.

The defendant exported firearms and ammunition worth over $1.5 million from the United States to Russia, in violation of U.S. law. When sentenced, the man faces up to 20 years in prison.

«The defendant admitted that he purchased American-made, military-grade firearms and re-exported them to Russia,» stated United States Attorney Joseph Nocella. «Today’s guilty plea is the culmination of extensive investigative work, showing that this Office will not allow merchants of lethal weapons to flout U.S. sanctions.»

According to court filings and statements made during the plea proceeding, the defendant is the owner of an arms dealer located in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Since at least March 2020, the defendant, together with others, has conspired to export firearms controlled by the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) from the United States to Russia. The defendant exported $1,582,836.52 worth of U.S.-manufactured firearms and ammunition from the United States to Russia. In one transaction, he entered into a five‑year, $900,000 contract with a company in the United States to purchase and export firearms to Kyrgyzstan. DOC issued a license for U.S. company to export firearms to Kyrgyzstan, but the license prohibited the export or re-export of the firearms to Russia.

Nevertheless, the defendant exported and re-exported firearms to Russia (via Kyrgyzstan), including semi‑automatic hybrid rifle-pistols.

The citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained on January 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, where he attended the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show and met with American weapons suppliers.