Man detained for sale of weapons in Bishkek and Chui region

A suspect in the illegal sale of firearms was detained in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to law enforcement officers, they received information that an unknown person was selling weapons and ammunition in Bishkek and Chui region.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region opened a case under the article «Illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative activities, police officers established that unknown persons in Chui region illegally sold firearms and ammunition to Jalal-Abad region.

The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old resident of Kazarman village, Jalal-Abad region.

During a search of the suspect’s house, illegally stored firearms and ammunition were found and seized. He was placed in a temporary detention facility on February 3. The investigation continues. The necessary examinations have been ordered.
