Interior Ministry confirms kin relations of Deputy Minister with the Matraimovs

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Pamir Asanov is a relative of Raiymbek Matraimov. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, Pamir Asanov is the co-father-in-law of the Matraimovs.

«Sister of Raiymbek Matraimov, Farida, married her daughter off to a son of Pamir Asanov. Before the children entered into a marriage, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not know and did not communicate with the Matraimovs. Pamir Asanov is a career officer and has been serving in the internal affairs bodies since 1986,» the Interior Ministry said.

Information about kin relationship of the new deputy minister with the Matraimovs was discussed in the social networks. However, it was not officially confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, Pamir Asanov came to the post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs instead of Kursan Asanov, who was accused of betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police. Prior to that, he served as a head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.