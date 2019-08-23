16:42
Safe City: Chinese company offers lowest price for second stage of project

Chinese company Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd offered the lowest price for the second stage of Safe City project. The state procurement portal says.

Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd estimated the second phase of the project at 2,654,558,940 billion soms.

Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, which has installed cameras within the the first phase, offered 4,802,338,446 billion soms, Security of Information Systems — 5,067,794,340 billion soms.

According to the results of the opening of price offers, victory is awarded to supplier who has offered the lowest price in case of payment of security deposit for tender application.

Within the second stage of Safe City project in 2020, it is planned to cover 306 points — 266 fixed and 40 mobile ones — with hardware and software systems. The second stage of the project will cover all regions of the republic, two cities of republican and 15 cities of regional significance, 73 settlements.
