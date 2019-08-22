Kyrgyzstani gets poisoned by unknown substance in St. Petersburg

A 23-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan got poisoned by an unknown psychotropic substance and died in St. Petersburg (Russia). Nevskie Novosti news agency reported.

Doctors said that a young man was hospitalized from Farforovskaya Street with a closed head injury, concussion and poisoning. He lived on Moskovsky highway; he was not registered in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

The post-mortem diagnosis is a closed head injury, brain contusion, acute epidural hematoma of the right hemisphere and aspiration syndrome.

Circumstances of the incident are being found out.