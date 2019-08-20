Court extends preventive measure to former president until October 26

Judicial board of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek held an offsite meeting to extend preventive measure to former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

As lawyer Sergey Slesarev told reporters, Almazbek Atambayev will be in custody until October 26. The lawyer considers this decision as illegal and unlawful. He intends to appeal it.

The court session was closed and was held in the building of the State Committee for National Security. Neither Atambayev’s relatives nor journalists were allowed to attend the hearing.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS — was selected for him.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.