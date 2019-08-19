Sadyr Japarov denied amnesty

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was denied amnesty. The decision was made today by the Chui Regional Court.

According to lawyer Sherabidin Toktosunov, the decision is biased and unlawful, since earlier the articles of the Criminal Code, under which Sadyr Japarov was convicted, were considered particularly severe, but under the new codes they are considered less severe.

«And one article has been removed from the indictment. The 2014 amnesty law may be applied to Sadyr Japarov. Then the term of imprisonment should be reduced by one third, that is, by 3 years and 4 months,» the lawyer said.

Lawyers intend to seek a review of the case due to newly discovered circumstances.

On June 8, Sadyr Japarov and his other lawyer, Zamirbek Bazarbekov, filed an amnesty petition to the Chairman of Alamedin District Court.

A court session was held on July 16, but the petition of the convicted ex-deputy and his defender was dismissed.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The ex-deputy was convicted under article 227 (hostage taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.