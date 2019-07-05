Supporters of ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova hold rally in Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova held a rally at the White House in Bishkek today.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the preventive measure to Aida Salyanova in form of detention until August 26. Participants of the rally demanded to release Aida Salyanova.

Earlier, Aida Salyanova was convoyed from the National Cardiology Center to detention center 1, despite the fact that doctors were preparing her for a heart surgery.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was arrested on June 3 after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 on June 5. Lawyers asked to place the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office under house arrest due to poor health. She was hospitalized to the National Cardiology Center on June 15.