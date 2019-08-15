13:23
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan: Hajj 2019 completed

Hajj of the Kyrgyzstanis to the holy places of Medina and Mecca is completed. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to SDMK, the pilgrims return to their homeland.

Groups of Kyrgyzstanis who performed the hajj in 2019 will return to Bishkek and Osh from August 17 to September 1.

The headquarters for organizing the hajj 2019 are preparing groups of pilgrims for departure to the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2019, the Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia allocated 6,010 quotas for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan.

Three pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan died during this hajj in Mecca (Saudi Arabia). With the approval of relatives, the Kyrgyzstanis were buried in Mecca. According to the muftyat, the deceased were over 60 years old.
