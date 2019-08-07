17:40
Diplomat of Embassy of Belarus called to Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

In connection with publication of information about meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with Kurmanbek Bakiyev on August 7, 2019 on the official website of the President of the Republic of Belarus, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kyrgyz Republic Sergey Ivanov was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He was handed a note by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, which expresses protest against the continuation of official public contacts with the person convicted in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz side considers categorically unacceptable the use of the state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic during the meeting and the mention of Kyrgyz-Belarusian friendship, which fundamentally does not meet the principles of friendship and cooperation between the two states.

The Kyrgyz side urges the official authorities of the Republic of Belarus to change their approach to this situation and focus on a positive agenda for bilateral cooperation.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the fugitive head of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. The reason for the meeting «with a friend and colleague» was the 70th anniversary of the former president, which he celebrated a few days ago. It is noted that Alexander Lukashenko presented Kurmanbek Bakiyev with a picture, a dirk and a bouquet of Belarusian flowers.

Recall, the second president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev had a birthday on August 1.

Courts issued convictions against Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his relatives within criminal cases initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan on numerous facts of grave and especially grave crimes, including the events on April 7, 2010, murder, corruption and raider seizure of other persons’ property.

All the accused are currently wanted.
