Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Kurmanbek Bakiyev on his anniversary

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the fugitive head of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. Official website of the leader of the Republic of Belarus reports.

As specified, the meeting «with a friend and colleague» was prompted by the 70th anniversary of Kurmanbek Bakiyev, which he celebrated a few days ago. Alexander Lukashenko presented Kurmanbek Bakiyev with a picture, a dirk and a bunch of Belarusian flowers.

The second president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev celebrated his birthday in August 1.

«In the Palace of Independence Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Kurmanbek Bakiyev and presented symbolic gifts. The picture Nomads Hunt with a Golden Eagle combines national peculiarities and ethnic zest of the Kyrgyz people. The golden eagle is a special symbol in the world view of the nomads,» the message says.

«This is my country... Horses, golden eagles...» Kurmanbek Bakiyev said as he saw the picture.

«Your country and your environment. This proud bird looks like you,» Alexander Lukashenko remarked.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the gifts.

Alexander Lukashenko went on saying: «All of us will come to you for the birthday party. Can you cook Kyrgyz plov for us? Cook plov. We will bring wine.»

Kurmanbek Bakiyev responded by saying he would be pleased to receive the guests and would personally cook the food. «I will cook everything,» he stressed.
«Today is the day of Belarusian-Kyrgyz friendship in honor of your jubilee,» Alexander Lukashenko noted.

«After the congratulatory part of the meeting Alexander Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiyev held a working meeting to discuss topical issues,» the message says.
