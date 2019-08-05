13:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan has big problems with budget execution, authorities admit

«As of today, there are big flaws and problems with budget execution,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a board meeting of the State Tax Service.

According to him, last year, the tax collection plan has been fulfilled in excess. If we look at the data for the six months of 2019, there are some problems.

«We must take action to fulfill the plan. I decided to take part in the board meeting to inform that the necessary support will be provided by the Government. There are problems with the leadership, so it is necessary to consider in detail the work of city and regional heads of the State Tax Service. There are some districts that have good indicators, but there are places where the plan is not fulfilled. If managers cannot cope with the task, it is necessary to replace them and to appoint more experienced employees to their places. Unscrupulous leaders should leave their posts, and not be sent from district to district,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Tax liabilities amount to 4.4 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019
Tax privileges provided for new businesses in regions of Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues increase by 723 million soms compared to last year
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to punish guilty of tax collection decrease
Budget of Kyrgyzstan loses 13.2 billion soms in 2018
Kyrgyzstan to actively fight with tax evaders
January 2019. How Kyrgyzstan earned and spent budget money
President of Kyrgyzstan supports increase of tax rates in mining industry
Kyrgyzstanis pay 381.7 million soms in taxes remotely in 2018
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019 Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019