Kyrgyzstan has big problems with budget execution, authorities admit

«As of today, there are big flaws and problems with budget execution,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a board meeting of the State Tax Service.

According to him, last year, the tax collection plan has been fulfilled in excess. If we look at the data for the six months of 2019, there are some problems.

«We must take action to fulfill the plan. I decided to take part in the board meeting to inform that the necessary support will be provided by the Government. There are problems with the leadership, so it is necessary to consider in detail the work of city and regional heads of the State Tax Service. There are some districts that have good indicators, but there are places where the plan is not fulfilled. If managers cannot cope with the task, it is necessary to replace them and to appoint more experienced employees to their places. Unscrupulous leaders should leave their posts, and not be sent from district to district,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.