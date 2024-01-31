12.2 billion soms returned to country’s budget in 2023 - Prosecutor General

At least 12.2 billion soms were returned to the state treasury in the course of the fight against corruption and check of facts of embezzlement of budget funds in 2023. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev told journalists.

According to him, 7,900 inspections were conducted last year, 10,500 acts were drawn up and 539 criminal cases were initiated.

The head of the supervisory body also informed about the initiation of 1,116 cases on corruption and official crimes.

The prosecutor’s offices investigated 506 cases, the SCNS — 385, the Interior Ministry — 228.

The amount of calculated damage is 5,202 billion soms, 3,044,370 billion soms were recovered.