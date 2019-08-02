Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal

Electric Stations OJSC has agreed with Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise on the supply of local coal to Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The state procurement portal says.

Only one company has applied for the supply of local fuel. Kyrgyzkomur set the same price as Electric Stations budgeted — 2,108 billion soms.

The first 80,000 tons must be delivered in August.

Expert Rasul Umbetaliev does not exclude that Bishkek’s HPP may be left without fuel in winter.

Recall, this is the second attempt to buy local coal for the capital’s heating plant. The purchase was canceled due to the fact that there was no agreement on a simple partnership — a consortium.

Last year, Electric Stations OJSC purchased 550,000 tons of local coal for 1.6 billion soms from Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. The modernized part of the HPP is adapted to local fuel.