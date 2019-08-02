13:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal

Electric Stations OJSC has agreed with Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise on the supply of local coal to Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The state procurement portal says.

Only one company has applied for the supply of local fuel. Kyrgyzkomur set the same price as Electric Stations budgeted — 2,108 billion soms.

The first 80,000 tons must be delivered in August.

Expert Rasul Umbetaliev does not exclude that Bishkek’s HPP may be left without fuel in winter.

Recall, this is the second attempt to buy local coal for the capital’s heating plant. The purchase was canceled due to the fact that there was no agreement on a simple partnership — a consortium.

Last year, Electric Stations OJSC purchased 550,000 tons of local coal for 1.6 billion soms from Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. The modernized part of the HPP is adapted to local fuel.
link:
views: 23
Print
Related
Electric Stations Company allocates 1.4 billion soms for imported coal
Kyrgyzkomur ready to deliver 680,000 tons of local coal to Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP may be left without local coal in winter
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. TBEA threatens Electric Stations with arbitration
Replacement of pumps at Bishkek HPP to require over 100 million soms
Local coal for 2.1 billion soms to be purchased for Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Four defendants released
World Bank not financed feasibility study for reconstruction of Bishkek’s HPP
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms
Bishkek HPP modernization. Most of all property seized from Osmonbek Artykbaev
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution
Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village