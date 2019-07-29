Prime Minister: No chaos should be observed in implementation of agreements

«We need to systematize our work in order the incoming funds to be directed to the most priority areas. They should not «dissolve»; there should be no chaos as before,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at a working meeting today.

This concerns implementation of international agreements and business contracts signed in the framework of the state visits of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of China Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan. According to the results of the eighth Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference, 53 documents (agreements, memorandums, trade contracts) for $ 6,134.8 billion were signed.

In the course of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum, 24 documents for $ 7,828 billion were signed.

«In previous years, there has been a certain delay in the implementation of international agreements. This should not occur from now on. The heads of ministries and departments are personally responsible for the fate of the signed documents. It is necessary to constantly monitor the progress of the execution of decisions and write down the step-by-step lines for the implementation of documents, appoint those responsible and set the specific dates. We must ensure their effective development in order our economy to get the proper output. Our citizens enthusiastically embraced the results of the negotiations and are awaiting results,» the Prime Minister stressed.