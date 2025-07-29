12:15
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

New Law on International Treaties adopted in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov has amended the Law «On International Treaties of the Kyrgyz Republic». The document will completely replace the old law of 1999 and introduces clear rules for concluding, implementing and terminating international agreements.

According to the new version, international treaties will now go through a more structured procedure: from initiative to signing, ratification, implementation and, if necessary, withdrawal from the agreement. The law spells out in detail who and on whose behalf can conclude treaties — the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, authorized bodies.

One of the key innovations is the possibility of temporary application of an international treaty before its official entry into force. This may be important in the case of urgent agreements in the field of economy, security, or emergency situations. In such cases, the Zhogorku Kenesh will receive notification.

Also, for the first time, the law sets out procedures if a third state intends to join a current treaty of Kyrgyzstan. Rules have been introduced for storing originals, maintaining a register and publishing agreements, for which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible.
link: https://24.kg/english/337803/
views: 110
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Italy sign agreement on promotion and protection of investments
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
Kyrgyzstan and EU sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with international partners for $42.64 million
Number of documents signed during visit of Premier of State Council of China
Agreement with Russia and Kazakhstan on exchange of personal data ratified
President's visit to China: Agreements for $1 billion signed
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign number of agreements
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
12:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9...
11:47
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
11:35
New Law on International Treaties adopted in Kyrgyzstan
11:29
Cabinet approves economic development forecast for Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030
11:23
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan