New Law on International Treaties adopted in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov has amended the Law «On International Treaties of the Kyrgyz Republic». The document will completely replace the old law of 1999 and introduces clear rules for concluding, implementing and terminating international agreements.

According to the new version, international treaties will now go through a more structured procedure: from initiative to signing, ratification, implementation and, if necessary, withdrawal from the agreement. The law spells out in detail who and on whose behalf can conclude treaties — the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, authorized bodies.

One of the key innovations is the possibility of temporary application of an international treaty before its official entry into force. This may be important in the case of urgent agreements in the field of economy, security, or emergency situations. In such cases, the Zhogorku Kenesh will receive notification.

Also, for the first time, the law sets out procedures if a third state intends to join a current treaty of Kyrgyzstan. Rules have been introduced for storing originals, maintaining a register and publishing agreements, for which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible.