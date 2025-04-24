Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has completed his participation in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund held in Washington. As a result of the work, a number of agreements aimed at attracting investment in key sectors of the country’s economy were signed. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The total amount of raised funds is $389.31 million (excluding the potential emergency response mechanism). These funds will make it possible to implement projects aimed at the development of regions, modernization of health care, access to clean water, support for small and medium-sized businesses, improvement of the education system and renewal of energy infrastructure.

According to the information provided, the largest projects financed at the expense of the raised funds are related to water supply and sanitation, as well as the development of financial markets for small and medium-sized businesses. Significant funds have also been allocated for the construction of power lines and substations.

The main areas of cooperation enshrined in the signed agreements include:

Regional development. Additional financing for the project «Regional Economic Development in Osh Region and Osh».

Health care. Continuation of implementation of the Primary Health Care Quality Improvement Program.

Water supply. Program «Universal Access to Water Supply and Sanitation, Phase 1» for 126 settlements in Issyk-Kul, Osh and Chui regions.

SME support. Project «Development of Sustainable Financial Markets for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises» (budget — $120 million) to develop green finance, concessional lending and guarantees.

Emergency preparedness. Agreement to implement a rapid response mechanism to mobilize funds during emergencies.

Education. Project «Improving Access to Inclusive Learning Opportunities and Its Quality for All Children» ($25 million budget).

Energy. Project «Construction of 220 kilowatt Tamga — Karakol Power Transmission Line and Substations in Issyk-Kul Region» (budget — $58.25 million).

Agriculture. Continuation of work to promote mechanization of agriculture (budget — $45.11 million).

«Kyrgyzstan is confidently moving on the path of sustainable development, and the signed agreements are a vivid confirmation of our commitment to the implementation of large-scale reforms. Investments attracted at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF will be a solid foundation for achieving our goals,» Adylbek Kasymaliev was quoted as saying.