Safe City: Four companies ready to implement project in Kochkor-Ata

Four companies are ready to implement Safe City project in Kochkor-Ata town. The state procurement portal says.

Vip-C LLC is ready to install cameras for 7.5 million soms, Svyazelectrostroy — for 7,567 million, High-Tech Emir — for 7.3 million, and an entrepreneur Aydarov Urustam Usenovich — for 7.6 million.

Recall, the town administration of Kochkor-Ata plans to install cameras with embedded analytics — crossing of stop line, identification of person, motion sensor. The cameras will also recognize state number plates in three lanes at a speed up to 150 kilometers per hour.

At least 7,694,430 soms were allocated for installation of the cameras.