Confectionery smuggling prevented in Batken region

Smuggled goods — confectionery — were detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Employees of the operational customs in Kyzyl-Kiya of Batken region stopped a MAN truck. Confectionery with a total weight of 4,582 kilograms was found during an inspection.

«The goods were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation. The driver could not show any documents for the goods. The cost of the cargo is over 500,000 soms. Materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» statement says.