Interior Ministry believes Atambayev can answer questions in writing

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan believes that the former president Almazbek Atambayev can answer questions of the investigator in writing through his representative — lawyer Sergey Slesarev. The ministry said to 24.kg news agency.

According to the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Karima Amankulova, Atambayev is a witness and only testimony is needed from him, which he can send in writing.

Atambayev himself said that he would not go to the police for interrogations until the authorities enter the legal field.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former head of state. He received three summons for questioning as a witness in the case on unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.