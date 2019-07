Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is not going to go to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for interrogation. He told journalists upon return from Moscow, where he met with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, he will not go to the police for interrogations until the authorities enter the legal field. Lawyer Sergey Slesarev gave explanations on this subject, he stressed.

Journalists also asked about cost of the flight by the private Superjet. Atambayev replied that the inviting party had paid for it, and added: «You know who invited me.»

According to preliminary data, a flight by Superjet costs €100,000.