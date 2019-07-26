Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev meet him at Kant airbase checkpoint

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev met him at the checkpoint of the Russian Kant airbase.

About 300 people gathered at the checkpoint with flags in their hands. A private plane landed at 19.00 on July 26.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev met with Vladimir Putin in the capital of Russia. The head of the Russian Federation called on Kyrgyzstanis to unite around the incumbent leader of the country.

Almazbek Atambayev stated that Vladimir Putin promised to talk with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order the authorities to allow his supporters to prepare for the parliamentary elections in 2020 and stop the political persecution of former high-ranking officials.