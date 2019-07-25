Check of Raiym-millionaire: 24.2 million soms additionally charged

According to the results of an audit of affiliated companies of the relatives and family members of Raiymbek Matraimov, additional taxes of 24,275 million soms have been charged. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Investigators found D.T., TKA. and T.T. LLCs where tax audits were scheduled. According to their results, tax payments for 18,033,267 soms were additionally charged.

In addition, the activity of the wife of Raiymbek Matraimov, who works in a foreign company E.E.S, was also checked. In May 2019, a tax audit was appointed, which resulted in an additional charge of 6,241,728 soms in taxes. This money has already been reimbursed to the Single Deposit Account of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.

«Measures are being currently taken to compensate for the remaining damage. At the same time, the tax declaration of Raiymbek Matraimov contains the following data on the property of his spouse: a cottage located in Issyk-Kul region, Lexus GX 460 car. In addition, his wife carried out civil law transactions on the sale of three apartments — two in Bishkek and one in Osh,» the Financial Police said.

In addition, it was found out that Raiymbek Matraimov has two apartments in Bishkek and Osh. He also inherited the rights to one third of real estate — a residential building in the southern capital, a land plot with perennial plantings in Osh region and a residential building in Chui region. Raiymbek Matraimov handed over this property to his close relatives.

«Immovable property indicated in the tax declaration has been checked in accordance with the legislation of the republic. For a comprehensive and objective investigation of the circumstances of the case through appropriate channels under the international treaties to which Kyrgyzstan is a party, requests have been sent to find the property of Raiymbek Matraimov and his relatives outside the country. Responses are expected on them,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes told.