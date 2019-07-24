15:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reportedly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, and wished him good health, well-being and continued success.

He positively stressed the contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of strategic partnership, strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of state also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, stressing the ongoing development of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations on the entire spectrum of interaction.
link:
views: 45
Print
Related
President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of India arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss single visa regime in Central Asia
Shooting at border: Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct joint investigation
Cement supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan resumed
Heavy trucks with cement not allowed to cross Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct field studies of state border
Kyrgyzstan has not returned 4 resorts to Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses bilateral cooperation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan resumes export of cars to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to resume Tashkent – Tamchi flights
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan