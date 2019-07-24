Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reportedly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, and wished him good health, well-being and continued success.

He positively stressed the contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of strategic partnership, strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of state also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, stressing the ongoing development of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations on the entire spectrum of interaction.