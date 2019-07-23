Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded

Confrontation continues on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. The situation is escalating. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Border units in this area of the state border were put on combat alert. Movement of traffic on Isfara — Vorukh road was suspended. Citizens of Tajikistan blocked traffic on Isfana — Batken road.
Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.
As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.