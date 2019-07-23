Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded

Confrontation continues on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. The situation is escalating. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, during the explanatory work with the population of the border areas, in which the Chairman of the State Border Service, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Kyrgyz Government in Batken region took part, two single shots were fired towards the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the Tajik side. As a result, a soldier of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan was wounded.

Border units in this area of ​​the state border were put on combat alert. Movement of traffic on Isfara — Vorukh road was suspended. Citizens of Tajikistan blocked traffic on Isfana — Batken road.

Meeting of the heads of the border departments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan is planned today.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.