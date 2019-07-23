Time and place of meeting of heads of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan clarified

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov plans to pay a working visit to Tajikistan, but the time and place of the meeting of the two heads of state are being clarified. Head of the presidential press service Tolgonai Stamalieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the trip of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the Republic of Tajikistan to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, including border ones, is being worked out through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, the Tajik media outlet Asia Plus, citing its own sources, said that the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Isfara. It was also clarified that at the end of June the heads of state talked over the phone and agreed to meet.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. The situation on the border is relatively stable now, but people do not disperse. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.