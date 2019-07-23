Border conflict: Nine people suffer gunshot wounds

As a result of the conflict on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border, 14 people were injured, 9 of them suffered gunshot wounds. The Ministry of Health reported.

Eight people, who were reportedly hospitalized to Batken hospital with bullet holes, are border guards and police officers of the region.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured. Police officers and employees of the Border Service are among them. All of them were provided with medical care. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. A criminal case was opened on the fact.