Man falls from 4th floor of TsUM building under construction

A man fell from the fourth floor of TsUM (Central Department Store) building under construction in Bishkek. The main police department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The man died in a hospital without regaining consciousness.

The accident occurred on July 12, however, the police confirmed the information only today.

«An investigative-operative group visited the scene. The ambulance took the victim to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Despite the medical assistance provided, the 30-year-old man died of injuries without regaining consciousness. This fact was registered under the Article «Infliction of death by negligence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police department reported.