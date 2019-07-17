16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man falls from 4th floor of TsUM building under construction

A man fell from the fourth floor of TsUM (Central Department Store) building under construction in Bishkek. The main police department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The man died in a hospital without regaining consciousness.

The accident occurred on July 12, however, the police confirmed the information only today.

«An investigative-operative group visited the scene. The ambulance took the victim to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Despite the medical assistance provided, the 30-year-old man died of injuries without regaining consciousness. This fact was registered under the Article «Infliction of death by negligence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police department reported.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Car falls into river in Kara-Suu district, two bodies found
Pole falls on minibus in Bishkek, no injured reported
Tire of plane punctures at Osh airport
Taalaikul Isakunova refuses to comment on incident with her assistant
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan finds out circumstances of incident in Moscow
Chief of border services of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan examine border incident scene
Investigation into murder of Kyrgyzstani on Uzbekistan’s border launched
Border guards of Uzbekistan shot Kyrgyzstani dead
Tank with fuel overturned at Kumtor mine. Cleanup completed
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan