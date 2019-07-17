10:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

113 traffic violations registered in Issyk-Kul region for a day

At least 113 violations of the traffic rules were registered in Issyk-Kul region for a day. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Raids were held in Issyk-Kul region on July 13-14. They were aimed at ensuring road safety during the tourist season and curbing the misuse of official cars by officials.

At least 45 drivers did not use the safety belt, 28 exceeded the speed limit, 12 drove vehicles without documents, 9 — in a state of intoxication, 3 — with tinted front windows, 1 — with a false number plate.

Facts of misuse of official vehicles has not been detected.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Deputies propose 100,000 soms fines for a number of traffic violations
Only 61 percent of drivers in Kyrgyzstan use seat belts
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan supports increase in fines for traffic violations
26 drunk drivers detained in Chui region over week
More than 150 drunk drivers detained in Kyrgyzstan for a week
700-800,000 traffic violations registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan