113 traffic violations registered in Issyk-Kul region for a day

At least 113 violations of the traffic rules were registered in Issyk-Kul region for a day. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Raids were held in Issyk-Kul region on July 13-14. They were aimed at ensuring road safety during the tourist season and curbing the misuse of official cars by officials.

At least 45 drivers did not use the safety belt, 28 exceeded the speed limit, 12 drove vehicles without documents, 9 — in a state of intoxication, 3 — with tinted front windows, 1 — with a false number plate.

Facts of misuse of official vehicles has not been detected.