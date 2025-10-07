Over 400,000 drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts detected for week

More than 400,000 drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts were detected in Kyrgyzstan over the past week. The Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

According to the head of the department Baikazy Aytikul uulu, starting from October 1, 2025, the hardware and software systems installed under Safe Country project began automatically recording drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts using photo and video surveillance technologies.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and always wear seat belts for their own safety.

The fine for this violation in Kyrgyzstan is 1,000 soms.