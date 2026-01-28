09:55
New traffic violation recording systems installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek

New hardware and software systems for recording traffic violations have been installed at key sections of Bishkek road network. The press service of the Patrol Police Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The systems were implemented as part of Safe Country project. The software was developed by IT specialists from Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue has been fully taken under control. The new systems record:

  • unfastened seat belts;
  • driving into oncoming traffic;
  • speeding;
  • running a red light;
  • failure to observe road signs and markings.

During the monitoring, a violation was detected: a BMW was traveling at 155 kilometers per hour. The head of the Patrol Police Service Department held an explanatory conversation with the driver and handed him a citation generated by the automatic traffic recording system.

It was previously reported that 306 hardware and software systems are planned to be installed in Kyrgyzstan by 2026. In Bishkek, in addition to Aitmatov Avenue, they are already operational at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Toktonaliev Streets, Botaliev Street, and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard.
