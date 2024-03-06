Automatic system for recording traffic violations launched in Bishkek

An automatic system for recording traffic violations has been launched in pilot mode in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In order to streamline traffic flow on the roads and prevent traffic congestion associated with the parking of vehicles in violation of the traffic rules, the City Hall (Digital Technologies Center), together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has developed a system using Uragan hardware and software complex.

Employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek with Uragan complex, driving along the roads of the capital, will automatically record traffic violations.

«These measures will prevent vehicles from parking in unauthorized places that obstruct traffic,» the City Hall said.