17:22
USD 89.43
EUR 97.01
RUB 0.98
English

Automatic system for recording traffic violations launched in Bishkek

An automatic system for recording traffic violations has been launched in pilot mode in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In order to streamline traffic flow on the roads and prevent traffic congestion associated with the parking of vehicles in violation of the traffic rules, the City Hall (Digital Technologies Center), together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has developed a system using Uragan hardware and software complex.

Employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek with Uragan complex, driving along the roads of the capital, will automatically record traffic violations.

«These measures will prevent vehicles from parking in unauthorized places that obstruct traffic,» the City Hall said.
link: https://24.kg/english/288433/
views: 84
Print
Related
More than 6,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek in February 2024
Almost 800,000 drivers violate traffic rules in 2023
25 drunk drivers revealed in Issyk-Kul district over the weekend
Over 21,000 traffic violations registered in Kyrgyzstan over past week
President Sadyr Japarov tells why punishment for traffic violations is tightened
18,400 traffic violations registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
325 pedestrians and cyclists fined this week in Bishkek
14 drunk drivers detained in two districts of Chui region for 3 days
At least 40 drunk drivers fined in Bishkek for two days
Almost 7,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek for a week
Popular
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov meets with business and bankers of Kashgar Akylbek Japarov meets with business and bankers of Kashgar
BMW X7 car burns down in Bishkek BMW X7 car burns down in Bishkek
6 March, Wednesday
17:13
List of officials who may fly business class at expense of budget approved List of officials who may fly business class at expens...
16:56
Automatic system for recording traffic violations launched in Bishkek
16:48
Temporary manager appointed at Kum-Shagyl plant
15:15
Chui Regional Hospital to be repurposed into City Emergency Hospital
14:59
CIVICUS Monitor: Kyrgyzstan is experiencing rapid decline in civic freedoms