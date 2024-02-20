More than 6,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek in February 2024

At least 6,729 violations of traffic rules were detected in Bishkek from February 12 to February 18. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the department, they are:

Driving a car under the influence of alcohol — 58;

Violation of the car registration procedure — 160;

Driving a car without the appropriate documents — 93;

Violation of traffic rules by pedestrians — 516;

Failure to comply with the requirements of road signs — 4,547;

Driving a vehicle with tinted windshield and (or) side windows of the front doors — 12;

Violation of the rules of using motorcycle helmets or seat belts — 397;

Other traffic violations — 946.

At least 553 cars were placed on impoundment lot.