Traffic rules knowledge test for offenders postponed in Kyrgyzstan

The traffic rules test for offenders has been postponed for a short period. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From September 1, 2025, inspectors were scheduled to test drivers’ knowledge of traffic rules directly at the scene of a stop. In case of failure, drivers were planned to be temporarily deprived of their driver’s license and sent to retake the exam. The corresponding order was previously given by President Sadyr Japarov.

An interdepartmental commission was established to implement the directive and it prepared amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses. «We will soon submit the amendments to the Presidential Administration,» a Main Traffic Safety Department representative said.

The test will be conducted electronically to prevent corruption. Special attention will be given to serious offenders who create hazardous situations.

«If a driver fails the test, they will be sent to the State Agency for Transport and Driver Registration to take the exam. If the exam is not passed within two months, we will initiate revocation of the license,» the Main Traffic Safety Department representative added.

The press service noted that inspectors will begin the tests in the near future.