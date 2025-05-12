Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region

Traffic police in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan have begun using drones to detect traffic violations. The head of the press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Baykazy Aytikul uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the number of vehicles in the region has increased ahead of the tourist season, leading to a spike in traffic violations.

«In response, and to help prevent road accidents, drones have been deployed on high-risk road segments in Issyk-Kul region. They help detect drivers crossing into the oncoming lane, performing illegal overtakes, or speeding. Within just twenty minutes, seven serious violations were recorded,» Baykazy Aytikul uulu told.

Earlier, warning signs were installed on Bishkek—Osh and Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart highways stating: «Traffic is monitored using unmanned aerial vehicles.» These drones will also be used during the upcoming tourist season to detect and penalize violators.