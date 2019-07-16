Kyrgyzstani arrested for extortion of money from compatriot in Russia

A native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of extortion and attack on a migrant worker was detained in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The man is registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as an active member of an organized criminal group; he has been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility, convicted of murder in Kazakhstan.

«A citizen of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation. He reported about robbery by unfamiliar persons. According to him, some Bakha, together with an unknown man, put him in a car and threatening with a weapon took away the money,» the Interior Ministry reported.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. The suspect is a 42-year-old native of Uzgen district of Osh region. The detainee was placed in the detention center of Moscow until the end of the investigation.